Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Maple Ridge

(THE NEWS/files) The collision happened on April 12, 2018 in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway. (THE NEWS/files)

A man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a woman in Maple Ridge last year.

Micheal Howard Thomas has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The collision happened on April 12, 2018 in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway, where a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not remain at the site, police said.

RCMP later released information about the suspect vehicle, a white Honda Civic.

Thomas, a Surrey resident, was charged in provincial court on July 19.

“There was significant public concern over this file and we thank those witnesses [who] did come forward,” said St. Sgt. Kevin O’Donnell, in charge of the Serious Crimes Unit, which was responsible for this file.

“This was a 14-month long-investigation. Often, when the police work ends the court process is just beginning and our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

Thomas’ next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Police would not confirm the identity of the victim in relation to the charges, at the request of the family.

New lighting, with provincial funding, was installed earlier this year along Lougheed Highway between Laity and 220 streets.

