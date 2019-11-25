Nanaimo courthouse. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

A Nanaimo man, charged in relation to a fatal motor vehicle accident 2018, will make his first court appearance next month.

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, will appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Dec. 17, to face one count of driving without due care and attention.

The charge stems from a head-on collision on Cedar Road, about 1.5 kilometres from the Cedar Road-Nanaimo Parkway interchange, Dec. 22, 2018, that claimed the life of Shinder Kirk, a retired Abbotsford Police sergeant.

Wetten was formally charged Nov. 15.

It is alleged Wetten was driving his Ford pickup when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup driven by Kirk, who died at the scene. Two passengers with Kirk were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Wetten and his female passenger suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

RELATED: Retired Lower Mainland police media officer Shinder Kirk remembered


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SFU student ‘optimistic’ he can raise $3,000 to hire charter bus during transit strike
Next story
More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Just Posted

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows set to go this Friday

ORN is entering its 12th year servicing Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Wiz meets Green Day in Maple Ridge production

Garibaldi secondary takes on the 1978 musical The Wiz

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

UPDATE: Union, Coast Mountain to head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

SFU student ‘optimistic’ he can raise $3,000 to hire charter bus during transit strike

Grayson Lee created the fundraiser after his post in a SFU carpooling group on Facebook received traction

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

Most Read