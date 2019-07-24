McIver’s Appliances Sales & Services in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Man charged in death of well-known Vancouver businessman

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store in June

A 36-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in the homicide of a well-known man found dead inside his business last month.

Vancouver police announced Wednesday that Brian Roger Holt has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Well-known Vancouver businessman's death deemed homicide

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26. A family member had discovered his body.

McIver was well-known in the community and had run the business for more than 50 years.

