The man charged with second-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi has been granted bail. (File photo)

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

The man charged with second-degree murder in the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi was granted bail last week in B.C. Supreme Court.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed that Justice Laura Gerow made the decision regarding Harjot Singh Deo on Oct. 11 in New Westminster.

He “was granted $750,000 surety bail with a deposit of $50,000,” McLaughlin told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

“The conditions (of release) amount to house arrest.”

READ MORE: Man charged in Surrey’s torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Dhesi’s body was found in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Deo was arrested last May and is one of five people – all related – facing charges in connection with the killing. His mother (Manjit Kaur Deo), brother (Gurvinder Singh Deo), sister (Inderdeep Kaur Deo) and cousin (Talwinder Khun Khun) are also charged.

Harjot Deo – who is also charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ – is the last of the five to be released from custody.

Police have said that he and the 19-year-old Dhesi had been in a romantic relationship.

A publication ban prevents disclosure of the evidence presented at the two-day bail hearing.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford
Next story
British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

Just Posted

New pot greenhouse sprouting in Pitt Meadows

Three football fields in size, owned by Benchmark Botanics

Letter: Try to live a low-carbon lifestyle

Rich and famous not trying hard enough

Spawning chum returning to Kanaka Creek

Run will peak at Halloween

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

Flames drop two games on weekend

Ridge Meadows hosts Pilots on Friday

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:00 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Most Read