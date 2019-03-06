Many wigs stolen from a wig store on West Broadway were meant for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. (VPD handout)

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

A chronic offender has been charged in relation to the theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital.

Martin Weigelt, 52, is alleged to have broken into Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway in Vancouver in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, police said Wednesday.

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is 'heartbreaking'

Many of the wigs, made with human hair and worth about $2,500 each, were meant for child cancer patients.

Sixty-six of the stolen wigs have been recovered.

Weigelt has an extensive criminal history, police said, with more than 100 convictions dating back more than 30 years.

Anyone with information about the missing wigs is asked to call the VPD’s property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

