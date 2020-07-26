Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

A murder charge has been laid in the death of a woman originally from Port Alberni.

On July 26, RCMP confirmed that 35-year-old John Wendell Keyler has been charged with second degree murder in the case of Sarah Foord, 38.

Foord’s family reported her missing on July 10 to the Fort St. John RCMP. Although she lived in Fort St. John, Foord was originally from Port Alberni and has family members still living in the Vancouver Island city.

On July 13, the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit became engaged in the missing person investigation when investigators were unable to rule out foul play. Foord’s remains were discovered on July 24 in a remote location approximately 75 km north of Fort St. John.

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second degree murder against Keyler. Keyler was arrested without incident in Fort St. John and will make a court appearance on Tuesday, July 28.

“I want to acknowledge all of the police investigators, staff and analysts who worked day and night on this investigation to find Sarah and secure a charge for her death,” said Insp. Lorne Wood of North District Major Crime in a press release. “Also on behalf of the investigative team, I want to thank Sarah’s family, members of the public and local businesses who came forward with information to assist with the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah. Our priority now is to prepare for court process.”

RCMP say that investigators will continue to update Foord’s family on the progress of the investigation and will continue to provide them support.

