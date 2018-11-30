Man charged with murder in Burnaby crash that killed woman

A single SUV was involved in the collision earlier this month on Barnet Highway

A murder charge has been laid after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnaby earlier this month.

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, died after she was thrown from an SUV in the 8000-block of Barnet Highway on Nov. 16.

She was found lying in a ditch and taken to hospital, but did not survive.

A man who was also in the vehicle was also taken to hospital.

At the time, Mounties said the collision appeared suspicious, and that the man and woman are believed to have known each other. They did not say who was driving at the time of the crash.

On Friday, homicide investigators said Jan Peopl, 31, was set to appear in court on a second-degree murder charge in relation to the case.

It is not clear whether Poepl was the other person in the vehicle.

