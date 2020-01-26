A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

Police will not be releasing any information until Monday after a video of a man clinging to a moving car surfaced Saturday as it travelled along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The video, taken by Bryan Johns and posted to Facebook, shows a car turning right onto Dewdney Trunk Road from 210 Street with a man standing on the front windshield appearing to yell at the driver though the passenger-side window.

RELATED: Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The man, then, jumps from the hood to the top of the car as the vehicle attempts to make a right-hand-turn.

The dark-coloured hatchback makes the turn eastbound onto Dewdney Trunk with the man clinging to the roof of the car and almost rear-ends a white truck that pulls over onto the sidewalk.

The car drives around the truck and continues with the man now dangling from the passenger-side of the vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the man or whether he suffered any injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP posted a tweet on Saturday that confirmed they are investigating the incident and that all parties have been identified.

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival would only say that they have identified who the people are in the video and police have dealt with them.

“There is no concern for safety to the public,” Percival said.

• More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Previous story
Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

Just Posted

Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge set to close if funding not found

The teaching garden brought together seniors and children

Winter Family Fun Fair a joy for all

Maple Ridge Public library hosted literacy event featured 27 exhibitors

Untrending: Who wants to be perceived as ruthless, pushy, or striving?

A closer look at how to set and achieve goals.

Famous skateboard residence goes up for sale in Maple Ridge

Kyle Dion’s house on Stoney Avenue has a backyard feature few others can boast

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

NBA star was reportedly in his private helicopter at the time of the crash

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

‘We beat ourselves’ frustrated coach says

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

Most Read