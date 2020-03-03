The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to determine what role, if any, Vancouver police officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the “serious injuries” of a male driver who was arrested on March 3, 2020. (Black Press Media file)

Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Independent Investigations Office deployed to determine what role officers’ actions may have played

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed after a driver collided with Vancouver police vehicles several times on March 3, suffering “serious injuries.”

According to a release, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 39th Avenue and Cambie Street early Tuesday morning, around 2 a.m. The vehicle then drove off “and had several collisions with police vehicles.”

After being placed under arrest, the male driver was transported to hospital where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the injuries.

ALSO READ: No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

Finance minister in Pitt Meadows next week

MP Marc Dalton meet and greet this Wednesday

Young, athletic SRT basketball team slams its way into provincials

Squad will face off against best in B.C. at Langley’s Event Centre March 4 to 7

More homes sold but fewer on the market

Maple Ridge condo prices up four per cent in a month

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

LOOKING BACK: Maple Ridge bids adieu to its Trail Boss

Recounting many of Bill Archibald’s accomplishments through his vast paper trail

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 24 in New Westminster

Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Independent Investigations Office deployed to determine what role officers’ actions may have played

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Most Read