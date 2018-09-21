Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

A crash at the intersection of Highway 10 and 152 Street Thursday evening (Sept. 20) closed part of the highway. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 10 near 152 Street Thursday night (Sept. 20), according to Surrey RCMP.

Murray Hedderson, Surrey RCMP staff sergeant and watch commander, said police received several calls around 8:15 p.m. about a pedestrian hit on Highway 10 just east of 152 Street.

Hedderson said the man, who is believed to be from Surrey, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 from the south when a vehicle hit him. Hedderson said the driver of the first vehicle didn’t stay on scene.

A second vehicle, he said, hit the man. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and is co-operating with police, Hedderson said.

Highway 10, between 152 and 153 streets remained closed and the assessment was still in progress as of 12:04 a.m. Friday (Sept. 21) with the next updated expected at 1:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

REMINDER ~ #BCHwy10 remains closed in both directions at 152nd Street in #SurreyBC due to a police incident. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/tr1rK8q1MM — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2018

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed around 7:30 p.m.

Pictures from a Black Press freelancer show RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey fire department on scene. Pictures and video from the scene show a body under a tarp on Highway 10.

The weather was dark and rainy at the time of the collision, according to the freelancer.

Hedderson said RCMP is looking for information or dashcam video from anyone who witnessed the accident. People can contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.