A crash at the intersection of Highway 10 and 152 Street Thursday evening (Sept. 20) closed part of the highway. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 10 near 152 Street Thursday night (Sept. 20), according to Surrey RCMP.

Murray Hedderson, Surrey RCMP staff sergeant and watch commander, said police received several calls around 8:15 p.m. about a pedestrian hit on Highway 10 just east of 152 Street.

Hedderson said the man, who is believed to be from Surrey, was crossing the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 from the south when a vehicle hit him. Hedderson said the driver of the first vehicle didn’t stay on scene.

A second vehicle, he said, hit the man. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and is co-operating with police, Hedderson said.

Highway 10, between 152 and 153 streets remained closed and the assessment was still in progress as of 12:04 a.m. Friday (Sept. 21) with the next updated expected at 1:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed around 7:30 p.m.

Pictures from a Black Press freelancer show RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey fire department on scene. Pictures and video from the scene show a body under a tarp on Highway 10.

The weather was dark and rainy at the time of the collision, according to the freelancer.

Hedderson said RCMP is looking for information or dashcam video from anyone who witnessed the accident. People can contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.

Previous story
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta
Next story
Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Just Posted

OCOP: ‘Hiring without boundaries’

Brody McDearmid is putting a focus on hiring people with disabilities at Meridian Meats.

Children getting too much screen time

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

Start of the weekend will be a wet one in Maple Ridge

Weather statement from Env. Canada for Friday

Maple Ridge will vote on garbage pickup this election

Plebiscite will piggy-back on to civic vote

Free parking spots at Ridge Meadows Hospital eroded

Lab patient says he may go to Mission over parking issue

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

5 to start your day

National forecaster issues rainfall warning, three crashes in Metro Vancouver overnight and more

Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on Highway 10

Pedestrian in his 50s has died after being hit by two vehicles, one of which stayed: Surrey RCMP

1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

House arrest for man who abused disabled B.C. woman, then blamed her

‘Groomed complainant’ and ‘violated position of trust,’ judge says

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Most Read