RCMP cordon off an area Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Man dead after early morning shooting in Lower Mainland

Victim, who was not known to police, was pronounced dead at scene in Surrey

A 22-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Surrey.

RCMP say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the city’s Newton neighbourhood, in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue.

The victim, who is not known to police, was pronounced dead at the scene and police say he was found “on the ground outside of a residence.”

RCMP say the area will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called.

READ MORE: Surrey shooting being politicized

READ MORE: Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

This is Surrey’s 11th homicide of the year. Eight of the victims died by gunfire.

There have been at least 34 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


