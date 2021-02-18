UPDATE: One person arrested after man killed in assault at Surrey home

Surrey RCMP had a home in the 5500-block of 125th Street behind tape Thursday morning after they were called for an assault Wednesday (Feb. 17) around 8 p.m. Police said officers found a “critically injured” man outside the home when they arrived, but he later died at the scene. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A person has been arrested after a man was killed in an assault at a Surrey house.

The Integrated Homicide Investigatiom Team tweeted Thursday morning that one person has been arrested and is now in police custody.

IHIT described the incident has an “altercation between (two) members of the same household,” which “led to one man’s death.”

“A tragic and isolated incident.”

Police say that shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 17), they were called to a house in the 5500-block of 125th Street for a report of an assault. Surrey RCMP say officers found a “critically injured” man outside of the home.

Officers performed CPR and used an AED on the victim and paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene.

The initial indications are that the people involved in the assault are known to one another, RCMP say.

Police are still on scene at the house in the 5500-blk of 125th Street. There’s a white tent in front of the house #surreybc https://t.co/452ZnN4DPe pic.twitter.com/wqsfEAV9SP — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) February 18, 2021

A neighbour said this isn’t the first time police have been called to the home.

The house, which is set back from the road, is in the Panorama Ridge neighbourhood. It’s located on a dead-end street.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Surrey RCMP say this is the fourth homicide of 2021.

Surrey had 12 homicides in 2020. In 2019, there were 21 and in 2018, there were 15. The most homicides Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

