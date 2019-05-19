Police investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on East 57th Avenue and Prince Edwards Street on May 18, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

A man has died affter being hit by a car in Vancouver.

Police said in a news release early Sunday that the man, 38, was walking north, crossing East 57th Avenue near Prince Edward Street just after 7 p.m.

A grey Honda Civic was driving west on East 57th Avenue when the man was hit.

He sustained serious injuries, and later died in hospital. The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said that alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but are asking for anyone with dashcam video to come forward. Those with information are asked to call Vancouver Police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground
Next story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game

Just Posted

Being Young: Letting spring in

Are we biased against spring?

Mad Hatters Parade and Tea Party in Maple Ridge

Event to end stigma surrounding mental illness

Pitt Meadows Foundation chooses its citizen of the year

Peter Jongbloed has been active at city hall and with environmental causes

Pitt Meadows Day fireworks show gets $15,000 infusion

Fundraiser by community groups nets over $22,000

Burrards sign another scorer

WLA club starts campaign with eyes on Mann Cup

Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

Canadian killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Cloverdale Rodeo competition promises to be a ‘nail-biter’ this weekend

New challengers giving returning champions a run for their money

Most Read