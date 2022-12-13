Man dies following fire at Maple Ridge mobile home

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12

A man was discovered unresponsive in a mobile home engulfed in flames. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A man has died after being rescued from a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a residential fire at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at a mobile home located at the back of Centennial Motel at 216 Street and Lougheed Highway.

Firefighters discovered a 48-year-old man unresponsive inside the residence that was already fully involved.

Paramedics at the scene attempted life saving measures on the man, however, he died a short time later.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were then notified of the death.

“At this time the cause of the fire is unknown,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment, adding that the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge fire department are completing parallel investigations to determine the cause.

The serious crimes unit has conduct of this investigation, noted Klaussner.

Klaussner would like anyone with video surveillance, dash camera, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Cpl. Westra at 604-467-7649.

RELATED: Body found in burnt-out pickup truck in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

maple ridge