Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Police watchdog investigating man’s death in B.C. jail cell

Smithers RCMP say death involved ‘self-inflicted actions’

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died inside a Smithers RCMP jail cell Sunday (Sept. 4).

A release from the IIO says the man was arrested Sept. 1 and remanded in custody in Smithers.

Three days later on Sunday night, a cell guard found the man in distress and called for medical assistance. Emergency Health Services responded and transported the man to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

In a separate release, RCMP said the medical distress was due to “self-inflicted actions.”

Police said they immediately notified the IIO, B.C.’s civilian oversight agency for police, which commenced the investigation.

The agency is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward by calling toll-free 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The Interior News has been in contact with the family of the deceased man and is currently seeking confirmation of what transpired leading to his arrest and detention.

More to come.

OTHER NEWS: VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead


