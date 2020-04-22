Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

A 34-year-old man from Port Coquitlam is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly evading police by speeding in his sedan a number of times in the past few weeks.

In a news release Wednesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP announced that Christian Carlo Santos will remain in police custody until May 20 on 21 charges, including possession of a firearm, failing to comply with probation orders and possessing another person’s identification cards.

According to the RCMP, Mounties first put Santos on their radar on March 28 after the driver of a black Mazda sedan was seen driving at high rates of speed in order to evade police.

“Out of concern for public safety, no police pursuits occurred,” RCMP said.

The Mazda was located by Mounties at a home in the 2600 block of Port Coquitlam on April 16.

“Later that day, when an opportunity presented itself, the man was safely arrested in the 3900 block area of Kingsway in Burnaby,” RCMP said. “A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in locating a firearm and ammunition.”

In total, Santos has been charged with:

Nine counts of failure to comply with conditions of his release order. Three counts of failure to comply with probation order. One count of possessing identity documents relating who other persons. One count of possession of mail and keys. One count of willful obstruction of a police officer in the execution of their duties. One count of possession of a firearm and ammunition while he was prohibited to do so. One count of possession of a firearm that he knew was obtained by the commission of an offence. One count of carry, handle, ship, transport or store a fire arm, prohibited weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner. One count of possess an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm, with readily accessible ammunition capable or being discharged in the firearm, without proper licence or registration. One count of possess a prohibited weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition, oversized magazine, knowing that he was not the holder of the licence to possess it. One count of occupy a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm or non-restricted firearm, prohibited weapon, prohibited device other than a replica firearm, or prohibited ammunition, in the vehicle.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus