A man is facing seven charges after this Glock 34 was seized by North Vancouver RCMP. (RCMP)

Man facing 7 charges after RCMP seize illegal mail-order gun

North Vancouver RCMP say it took them 24 hours to track down their suspect

A 29-year-old man is facing seven charges after allegedly ordering an illegal handgun.

In a Tuesday release, North Vancouver RMCP say a 24-hour investigation on April 30 led them to their suspect.

The man, who was known to police, allegedly purchased the gun under a false name using documents belonging to another person and then had it shipped to an address in North Vancouver.

Trevor Glenn Beaton was arrested just after midnight on May 1.

Beaton is charged with a slew of firearm-related offences, including careless handling of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order and identity theft.

In order to find the gun, a 9 millimetres Glock 34, police searched two apartment units in Vancouver and found the weapon, along with ammunition, holsters, and an airsoft pistol.

We absolutely did not want another illegal handgun to make it to the street,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries

“It’s one less stray bullet, one less armed robbery, one less danger to the community.”

