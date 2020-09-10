(Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to teenage girls in North Vancouver

Leon Stevens, 25, was arrested and charged with an indecent act and exposing genitals

A North Vancouver man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to two teenage girls in North Vancouver, according to a Thursday (Sept. 10) news release from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Police said two teenage girls boarded a bus at Park Royal Mall at about 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 26. The girls said a man started staring at them and making gestures with his tongue while biting his lip. The man then allegedly removed his penis from his shorts and began openly masturbating while continuing to stare at the girls. One of the girls used her phone to film the man before leaving the bus at the Lonsdale Exchange.

One of the girls told her mom about the incident, and the mother reported it to transit police.

Leon Stevens, 25, was arrested and charged with an indecent act and exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16 on Sept. 1.

Mounties said Stevens has an “extensive” history with police. At the time of the alleged incident, he was under multiple release orders for charges of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, sexual offence with a weapon and obtaining sexual services.

Stevens is currently in custody awaiting a Sept. 18 appearance at provincial court in Surrey.

