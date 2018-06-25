Man facing charges after West End purse-snatching

A 47-year-old Vancouver woman was pushed to the ground

A Vancouver man is facing possible robbery charges after a woman had her purse violently stolen in the city’s West End Sunday evening.

According to Vancouver Police, a 37-year-old woman was walking near Cardero Street and Davie Street around 6 p.m. when a man pushed her from behind.

As she fell to the ground, a man grabbed her purse and ran away.

With the help of bystanders, police arrested a 26-year-old man a few blocks away.

“As soon as the suspect started to run off with the woman’s purse, she began yelling that she’d been robbed. This started a chain of events that led to several witness coming to her aid and our officers arresting of the suspect,” says Cst. Jason Doucette.

“I’m sure this suspect will think twice before trying to steal another purse.”

Police are recommended one count of robbery against the man, who is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

