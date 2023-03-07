B.C. man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in a cage

Bear taken to Northwest B.C. animal shelter in 2020 and released into the wild the following year

A bear cub named Rock came into the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in the summer of 2020 after police found it in a cage in a home. He spent a year with the shelter before being release healthy. Justin Thibault has now been sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife in provincial court on March 3, 2023. (Photo from NLWS Facebook page)

A Hudson Hope man has been fined after keeping a young black bear in a cage.

Justin Thibault was sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife in provincial court on March 3, and ordered to pay a $100 fine to the provincial government and $7,400 in restitution to the Habitat Conservation Trust.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP had gone to a Farrell Creek residence in June of 2020 to arrest a man for dangerous driving and theft, but when officers arrived they found several stolen items related to several thefts in the area as well as a caged bear cub.

The bear was taken to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers.

Shelter owner Angelika Langen said they called him Rock because he was so oversized, likely from being fed too much protein. The shelter was able to get him the proper food and release him a year later in a healthy condition.

She urged people to call the proper authorities if they find wildlife that needs help.

