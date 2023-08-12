The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail

Sea to Sky RCMP say he went biking on Aug. 8 and was found 2 days later

Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Thursday (Aug. 10).

Around 11:20 a.m., RCMP officers were called for a sudden death of a man. He was not previously reported missing, but officers learned he went out biking Aug. 8.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area. Our officers are currently working with the Coroner’s office and emergency services on the investigation. Victim Services are available to assist those affected by this incident,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWhistler

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. midwives and province deliver new 3-year deal, increasing wages
Next story
Volunteers needed for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP was out monitoring commercial vehicles travelling through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Friday, Aug. 12. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows RCMP crackdown on unsafe commercial vehicles

Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions at the upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event that will take place in Memorial Peace Park on Sept. 30. (The News files)
Volunteers needed for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation event in Maple Ridge

(File photo)
IN OUR VIEW: Lawn watering restrictions are not draconian

Workers in hazmat suits are starting the restoration work at the fire damaged Edge 2 building. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Edge 2 residents faced fire, thefts and insurance hassles