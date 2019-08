Taken to hospital Tuesday night

One man was injured Tuesday night by an airsoft gun, Ridge Meadows RCMP report.

The incident happened in the 23200-block of Calvin Crescent in Maple Ridge.

“The injuries were non-life threatening and the man was transported to hospital. One man was arrested,” Sgt. Amanda Harnett said Wednesday.

Airsoft rifles use compressed air to fire BB pellets.



