Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

30-year-old man was not known to police

Police have released the name of the 30-year-old victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Manoj Kumar has been identified at the city’s fourth homicide victim, police said in a news release Wednesday.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

“Although it’s very early in the investigation and we are still working to identify a motive, I can confirm that Mr. Kumar was not known to police and does not have any obvious connections to a criminal lifestyle,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Kumar died at the scene.

Later that night officers were called to a vehicle fire on West 22nd Avenue at Yew Street. The vehicle has not been linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chum salmon send off from Maple Ridge to the great Pacific
Next story
Kinder Morgan options for Canadian branch delayed due to ‘complexity’

Just Posted

Four-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed Wednesday to clear accident

Chum salmon send off from Maple Ridge to the great Pacific

Goodbye Chums event coming up at hatchery

Maple Ridge Car Free Day new in June

Combines three events into one in downtown

Maple Ridge MLA recall organizer sees strong support

Jamie Seip urges government to reconsider position on Burnett modulars

RCMP release crime stats for two Maple Ridge housing projects

Crime analysis shows most police calls for non-criminal issues

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

30-year-old man was not known to police

RCMP locate missing Colony Farm psychiatric patient

Patient left last week on day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Australian author reacts to Chilliwack school trustee’s ‘book banning’ statements

John Marsden responds to ‘horror and outrage’ from adults about mildly sexual thoughts in his novel

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

Most Read