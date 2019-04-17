Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

30-year-old man was not known to police

Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police have released the name of the 30-year-old victim in Tuesday night’s shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Manoj Kumar has been identified at the city’s fourth homicide victim, police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Although it’s very early in the investigation and we are still working to identify a motive, I can confirm that Mr. Kumar was not known to police and does not have any obvious connections to a criminal lifestyle,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Kumar died at the scene.

Later that night officers were called to a vehicle fire on West 22nd Avenue at Yew Street. The vehicle has not been linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.



