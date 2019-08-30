(THE NEWS/files)A man was evacuated by air ambulance at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Man in critical condition after balcony fall in Maple Ridge

Evacuated by air ambulance

A man fell off a balcony in Maple Ridge Thursday night, although injuries are not known.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Chief Howard Exner said a man fell from a balcony at a house located on 238th Street, near 130th Avenue.

Asst. fire chief Timo Juurakko said firefighters responded to a call about a fall at 11:01 p.m. One crew went to the scene while another monitored the landing zone for the air ambulance at Yennadon elementary.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they evacuated a man in critical condition by air ambulance.

The incident is not a criminal matter nor is it a work place incident and thus police are not involved, Ridge Meadows RCMP said online.

More to follow.

