Man in critical condition following afternoon attack outside Richmond mall: RCMP

The Vancouver resident was found lying injured outside Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre

Mounties in Richmond are trying to figure out what happened to a man who is now in critical condition from injuries he sustained Wednesday.

Shortly after 2:40 p.m. the 40-year-old Vancouver resident was found lying injured in a parking area of Lansdowne Centre mall.

Officers who responded to the man-down are calling the incident “violent,” but say it poses no risk to public safety and is not criminally-connected.

Witnesses are asked to contact the RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, to report anonymously.


