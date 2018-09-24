Three people attacked on Queensborough Bridge

A man is in custody after New Westminster police allege they found him attacking an elderly man with a weapon on the Queensborough Bridge.

Police say when they responded to the icnident on Sunday, the began to attack two other people who had intervened and still had a weapon in his hand.

Officers said he did not stop his attack, leading them to shoot plastic rounds at him.

When that didn’t stop him, police say they used another “less lethal” weapon and officers were able to arrest the man.

“The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were all taken to a local area hospital for an assessment,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “Officers continue to speak with all involved as they continue their investigation of what occured.”

The man remains in custody awaiting a court date.

