Man in custody after police incident in Maple Ridge

A man has been taken into custody after a police incident in Maple Ridge on Monday, April 11.

The incident started at around 1:30 p.m. on Glenhurst Street between 118 Avenue and Dewdney Trunk Road, where there was a heavy police presence.

RCMP responded to a weapons call and when they arrived on scene the suspect fled.

Subsequently, Thomas Haney Secondary School, Golden Ears Elementary School, and Connex at the Arthur Peake location, were put on hold and secure.

Irena Pochop with School District 42 confirmed that a portal message was sent to parents and guardians regarding the situation, which has since been lifted.

“The RCMP have placed the two schools in a hold and secure due to a police situation in the neighbourhood. Once the RCMP lift the hold and secure, we will provide families with a follow-up message to let them know,” she said adding that they do not have any information about the nature of the police situation.

Students were told to stay in over recess. The hold and secure continued for about half an hour.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at a property that was not his residence.

Members of the RCMP’s Police Dog Service are searching two properties at the corner of 234 Street and Sandpiper Avenue.

