Deadpool mask example (Pixabay photo)

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

He didn’t get any cash, but an armed robbery suspect helped himself to some unique items from a Vernon gas station Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a robbery at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of 34th Street, 1, just before 11 p.m., police said in a news release.

A lone man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. Police said he grew impatient and fled the store without any cash, however not before helping himself to a beverage and a small toy.

ALSO READ: Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

A multi-unit response, including the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP K9 unit, could be seen by witnesses as officers extensively searched the area for the suspect.

“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The male suspect described as wearing a black, red and white ‘Deadpool’ mask, a red T-shirt under a black and red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

ALSO READ: Vernon resident falls victim to fraud

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Just Posted

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

Tournament runs Aug. 8-11 in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge director delves deep into the brain of Edgar Allan Poe

Unique immersive interactive play where everyone sees a different show

Ridge Meadows Mounties seek public’s help finding missing person

Maple Ridge resident last seen in Downtown Eastside

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Two men in custody after fatal Lower Mainland drive-thru shooting

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

Metro Vancouver home sales edge higher in July, prices still falling

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

High-risk sex offender back in custody after hiding out in Stanley Park

Dale Rolland Alexander had walked away from his halfway house in Vancouver

Most Read