Man in ‘serious’ condition after shooting on Highway 99

A man is in “serious” condition after a shooting on the side of Highway 99 Monday night (March 15).

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to “multiple calls reporting two men fighting and shots fired in the 13500-block of Highway 99,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko said in a release Tuesday.

Sturko said when officers arrived, they found two men and one was “suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in serious condition.” The second man was arrested and taken into police custody, she added.

Both men were linked to the same vehicle that has since been seized by police, and Sturko said a firearm was found at the scene.

She said “initial indications” are that the shooting is “related to a dispute between parties known to one another.”

Both men are known to police, Sturko said.

There is no indication at this time the shooting is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but she added officers are investigating “possible links to the drug trade.”

Police previously said a “serious” crash shut down parts of Highway 91 and Highway 99 for several hours Monday night and Tuesday morning in a release sent out at 3 a.m. Tuesday. RCMP closed the Highway 91 on-ramp onto Highway 99, while all eastbound lanes of Highway 99 at the interchange had also been closed.

At 5 a.m., DriveBC tweeted the incident had been cleared.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is ask to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-37813.



