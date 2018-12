It happened in the 5300 block of No. 3 Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday

A man is recovering after a shooting Friday morning outside a Richmond shopping centre.

RCMP said officers were called to the 5300 block of No. 3 Road at about 7:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a man who’d been shot. He was taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

The area around the mall re-opened to traffic as of 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers.

