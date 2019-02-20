Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

A man injured in a police-involved shooting near Nelson has died from his injuries, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

The B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Wednesday that the man died in the hospital Saturday. His family has been notified, but investigators did not identify the man.

In the early morning of Feb. 13, the RCMP said officers responded to reports of men yelling and shots being fired in the 3900-block of Reo Road in Bonnington, B.C.

Officers located a stopped vehicle matching the description of one that had left the scene.

READ MORE: Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

“During the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm,” police said at the time.

The incident is being investigated by the IIO, the provincial agency that investigates all police-involved incidents that leaves a person injured or killed.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken
Next story
B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Just Posted

Latest concept for 240th Street bridge cheaper, lower

No timeline though for second access to Maple Ridge suburb

Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday

Salvation Army leads people in walk-a-thon for homeless and hungry in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge begins community safety plan

Mayor says council elected with a “strong safety mandate”

Snow and ice leaving their mark on Maple Ridge roads

Public works wants to hear about potholes

Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Getting salmon back in to Alouette Lake goal of Maple Ridge conservation group

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read