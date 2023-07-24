Man injured on way to Golden Ears summit, rescued by Maple Ridge search team

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue located victim, got him to helicopter landing pad

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue workers load an injured hiker into a helicopter. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

A man who suffered a badly injured ankle on the way up to the Golden Ears summit had to be airlifted off the mountain in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Saturday, July 22.

Bryan Moffatt, a spokesperson for Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, said his team got the call at about 12:30 p.m., and it came via the Emergency SOS feature that is available on newer Apple iPhones.

Talon helicopters flew a Ridge Meadows SAR medic team to a landing pad at Alder Flats. It is a way point for people hiking up Golden Ears Trail to the mountain summit, and a place where some choose to camp overnight. They flew in a total of 10 SAR team members.

The injured hiker was a man in a party of four, who were well equipped for the ascent, and had planned to spend the night on the mountain, said Moffatt. The hikers were found almost half a kilometer from Alder Flats, further up the mountain.

His ankle was badly sprained or broken, he said.

“They definitely needed our assistance to get him out,” noted Moffatt.

The team members secured the joint in a medical boot, and then the hiker was able to hobble back down the trail, with assistance, to the helicopter landing pad at Alder Flats. Talon helicopters gave him a ride to the search team’s command centre near the trailhead of the West Canyon Trail.

Moffatt said the team has received a few calls using the Emergency SOS feature on newer iPhones, and said he would like to see that feature added to more smartphones. “It’s definitely beneficial” he said, noting that it allows people in an emergency situation to access satellite connectivity when no cellular service is available – as is the case in many places in the backcountry of Golden Ears Park.

The feature is not available on older iPhones, due to the need for specialized antennas for satellite communication.

Satellite connectivity for Android phones is also in the works.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

