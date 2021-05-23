Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Man killed in early evening shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

A man is dead after an early evening shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday (May 22).

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Coquitlam RCMP were called out to the area of Hart Street and Henderson Avenue for a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. When police arrive, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time and investigators have not said if this latest shooting is linked to the recent uptick in gang violence across the Lower Mainland.

According to witnesses, neighbours heard multiple gunshots and a saw male running from the scene.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideShooting

Previous story
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Next story
Manitoba premier asks U.S. government to let states ship vaccines across border

Just Posted

Navdeep Thandi has recently been “experimenting” with the family’s new drone and managed to capture “a few nice shots” around Maple Ridge, including Alouette Lake and the Thomas Haney Secondary/Telosky Hill area of town. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As viewed from on high

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Seniors enjoyed an socially-distanced outdoor concert and dance party in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre last year. (The News files)
Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A roving musician, photo contest, scavenger hunt, and more

Sweet Carolina, filmed in part in Maple Ridge, stars Tyler Hines and Lacey Chabert. (Hallmark Channel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pub backdrop for Hallmark film

28 productions filmed in Maple Ridge during the first quarter of 2021

Norm Jacobsen was a former mayor of Maple Ridge. A former resident is sharing his memories of the late local politician who passed away about two years ago. (Contributed)
LETTER: 102-year-old shares encounter with late Maple Ridge MLA

Norm Jacobsen was an alderman, mayor and MLA.

Last years winner was Donna Lynn Prior who entered a photo submission of Francesca DeGroot of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Photos of Fabulous seniors wanted for contest

The second annual contest is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Netowork

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Man killed in early evening shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

Most Read