A 44-year-old Vancouver man was killed in a motorcycle crash downtown on Sunday, according to police.

Vancouver police said the man was headed east on Nelson Street, near Granville Street, around noon when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree. Police do not know why the man lost control but speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Police said this was the city’s twelfth motor vehicle death of the year.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call 604-717-3012.

