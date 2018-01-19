A heavy police presence is on scene in west Abbotsford following a fatal shooting on Friday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

UPDATE: Man in mid-20s killed in targeted shooting in Abbotsford

Location of shooting the same as where innocent bystander Ping Shun Ao killed in 2015

A man in his mid-20s was killed in a shooting tonight (Friday) in Abbotsford.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Promontory Court off of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department received numerous 911 calls of shots fired, and officers who arrived on the scene found the victim inside a van.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

Bird said the shooting appears to be targeted.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The area of the shooting is the same location where innocent man 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 2, 2015. Police at the time said the target of the shooting was Ao’s next-door neighbour.

That person was identified by unnamed sources as Parmvir Chahil, then 19. Court documents related to the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Harwin Baringh on Sparrow Drive indicated that Baringh was a member of the “Chahil crime group” and that his death was part of a dispute with the “Dhaliwal crime group.”

However, it was not known whether Parmvir Chahil had any connection to the crime group mentioned in the documents.

Anyone with information about tonight’s shooting is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Previous story
Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Just Posted

Letter: What is the hatred all about?

We are one of the landlords housing ICM clients.

Pitt Meadows tax increase comes in at 3.37 per cent

Big ticket is $120,000 for engineer

Garibaldi secondary adding middle years IB

Maple Ridge school to have a Grade 8 IB program starting in September

Old high-school haunt soon will be no more

Making way for new rural-urban shopping complex

Pitt Meadows councillors don’t support rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

Amsler has three-point night in the BCHL

First goal for Ridge Meadows hockey prospect

Bad timing: Shutdown spoils Trump’s one-year festivities

Trump spends day trying to hash out a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

RCMP nail sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Police arrest pair after ‘high-risk vehicle takedown’

Vancouver police say replica handgun found in alleged suspects’ vehicle

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

Most Read