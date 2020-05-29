Man last seen walking out of Royal Columbian Hospital found dead

It is unclear how or why Gavin Deloes was able to leave the New Westminster hospital

A 41-year-old man who went missing earlier this week after leaving Royal Columbian Hospital in just flip flops, his underwear and a hospital gown has been found dead in Burnaby.

Gavin Deloes was reported missing after he walked out of the hospital in New Westminster on Sunday morning (May 24). He was injured in a car crash just days prior, on Friday.

On Wednesday, police announced that a member of the public had found slippers, socks, a hospital gown, iPod and mouthwash near the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple in Burnaby.

The area was described by police as a “large green space that includes a trail network.”

It’s unclear how or why Deloes walked out of the hospital. Black Press Media has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

More to come.

