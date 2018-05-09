The townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS files) The Maple Ridge townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS/files)

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

The man who is connected to the discovery of human remains on a farm in B.C.’s Shuswap region has pleaded not guilty and been denied bail on an unrelated charge in the Lower Mainland.

Curtis Sagmoen will remain in custody as a trial date is confirmed for his alleged role in an assault causing bodily harm in Maple Ridge, after a hearing Wednesday morning in provincial court in Port Coquitlam.

The 36-year-old was charged back in March in connection to the assault that took place outside a townhouse complex in 2013.

A hearing is set for tomorrow to confirm his five-day trial on Feb. 4, 2019.

READ MORE: Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Sagmoen’s family owns the farm in Silver Creek, B.C., where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered last November. No charges have been laid in that case.

He is charged in a separate matter in Vernon, involving allegations of violence by two women who worked as online escorts, as well as another incident in Falkland in August 2017.

The preliminary inquiry is set for Oct. 22 and 23.

Sagmoen was raised in Maple Ridge, and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Just Posted

Update: Sagmoen will go to trial for assault

Pleaded not guilty in PoCo provincial court

Letter: Goodbye to the Mussallem heritage house, kind of

I expressed hope for understanding and compassion in resolving a divisive issue.

Gas leak closes Harris Road in Pitt Meadows

Four houses have been evacuated

Teacher hugged student, said he was attracted to her

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows educator found to have acted in a manner of professional misconduct.

B.C. Hydro’s aim to renew river licence hits rough waters at Maple Ridge council

Councillors want a fish passage, to connect the South Alouette to the lake

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City

Injured child taken to hospital by air ambulance

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

Most Read