(Transit Police handout)

Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing coffee on a woman before shoving her while getting on the SkyTrain.

On Friday, Transit Police said a 27-year-old man from Coquitlam, who is well known to police, was arrested in a hotel in that city on May 12. He was later released on a promise to appear.

Police released video of the incident that took place on April 6 earlier this month.

READ MORE: Video shows man throwing coffee on woman on SkyTrain platform

The 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train at the New Westminster station before the doors closed at about 10:45 a.m. when she bumped into a man.

The woman told police the two “exchanged words” before she walked away.

Then, she said the man threw his coffee at her back and pushed her after she turned to face him. She said she hit the platform with her head as she fell.

The man, who has not been charged so cannot be named, is set to appear in court on July 11.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan
Next story
Katzie First Nation still getting ready in case Fraser River rises

Just Posted

Tear down underway for $10-million renovation of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

One month into year-long process for redoing city’s only indoor pool

Katzie First Nation still getting ready in case Fraser River rises

Maple Ridge has issued flood advisory notices to 50 homes in Hammond

Eric Langton presents Lion King Jr.

Huge musical is the swan song for stage ethusiast Carole Dagenais

Run through cool Maple Ridge forest will help hospice

Vistas Run, a week from Sunday in Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Burrards ready to compete for Mann Cup

Add Superman to an already impressive lineup

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Union files ‘unfair labour practice’ complaint against Habitat for Humanity

Christian Labour Association of Canada fights for workers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Viral feces-throwing incident highlights need for washroom access for homeless

Outreach worker says public defecation has become a major problem in Langley City

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Most Read