Man nabbed who allegedly threw coffee, shoved woman at SkyTrain station

A 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train when she bumped into man

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing coffee on a woman before shoving her while getting on the SkyTrain.

On Friday, Transit Police said a 27-year-old man from Coquitlam, who is well known to police, was arrested in a hotel in that city on May 12. He was later released on a promise to appear.

Police released video of the incident that took place on April 6 earlier this month.

READ MORE: Video shows man throwing coffee on woman on SkyTrain platform

The 42-year-old woman was rushing to board a train at the New Westminster station before the doors closed at about 10:45 a.m. when she bumped into a man.

The woman told police the two “exchanged words” before she walked away.

Then, she said the man threw his coffee at her back and pushed her after she turned to face him. She said she hit the platform with her head as she fell.

The man, who has not been charged so cannot be named, is set to appear in court on July 11.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.