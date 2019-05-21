Paige Nagata of Abbotsford died of injuries sustained in a head-on collision in Surrey on Nov. 4.

Man pleads guilty in Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

Sarah Dhillon and Paige Nagata died following head-on collision on Nov. 4, 2018

A man charged with a collision in Surrey last November that killed two Abbotsford women has pleaded guilty to three offences.

Nicolas Fotis Karvouniaris, 25, entered the pleas last Thursday (May 16) in Surrey provincial court to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 29 in Surrey.

SARAH DHILLON

Karvouniaris was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Nov. 4, 2018, when he crossed the centre median on 88 Avenue near 134 Street and ran head-on into a Ford Escape, killing driver Sarah Dhillon, 50.

A passenger, Paige Nagata, 19, was hospitalized in critical condition, and died on Nov. 18.

RELATED: One person dead after collision in Surrey

A second passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but survived, while a third passenger received relatively minor injuries and was released from hospital.

Dhillon was a maternity nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and the wife of Abbotsford Police Staff Sgt. Paul Dhillon, with whom she had three sons.

Nagata was a 2016 graduate of MEI Secondary in Abbotsford, and was seeking work as a nanny, with hopes of finishing her post-secondary education.

During her last week of high school, she went on a missions trip to Thailand and volunteered in an orphanage for several weeks.

Karvouniaris has 10 prior driving infractions, according to the provincial court database: four for speeding, two for violating a restriction on his driver’s licence, one for speeding through a playground zone, one for running a red light, one for disobeying a traffic signal, and one for using an electronic device while driving.

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Investigators were on the scene of a fatal collision on Nov. 4, 2018 in Surrey that killed Sarah Dhillon of Abbotsford. Passenger Paige Nagata died two weeks later. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Pitt Meadows blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Golden Eagle Blueberry Farms also penalized $500.

Ridge search team finds lost children

Brother, sister were stranded overnight on Burke Mountain

LETTERS: ‘New route to 240th St. not so apparent’

Thornhill is ‘old urban reserve’

Council approves first private pot store in Maple Ridge

To open soon at Valley Fair Mall

Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wins in trades and services category.

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Man pleads guilty in Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

Sarah Dhillon and Paige Nagata died following head-on collision on Nov. 4, 2018

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

On-duty Vancouver cop facing dangerous driving charges after cyclist hit

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Most Read