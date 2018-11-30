Man ran over by dump truck during tire change

Roy Dickson with a grandchild. The 63-year-old from Aldergrove was doing a mobile tire change in Maple Ridge when he was accidentally run over by a dump truck, which severely injured his legs and pelvis. (Contributed)

Roy Dickson was underneath a dump truck getting his jack when the big truck started moving.

He was under the pup – the smaller trailer they pull – and tried to get out. His foot got pinched under the tire, pinning him, and Dickson watched as the tired rolled up his leg, only stopping at his hip, when the driver heard his screaming.

Then the driver backed up to get off of him.

Dickson miraculously survived the ordeal, but now faces a long road to recovery, said his wife, Vicki Dickson.

“He’s going to recover. He’s alive,” she said, explaining his left leg was virtually crushed, his pelvis broken and his right leg severely cut.

The 63-year-old is the proprietor of Roy’s Tire Service in Aldergrove, and was doing a mobile tire change at Eastridge Trucking and Excavating Inc. in Maple Ridge on Tuesday. The accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

WorksafeBC is investigating, and the account here is his wife’s.

Vicki said there was a risk her husband could lose his left leg, and surgeons immediately tried to save the limb.

“It’s full of rods and pins,” she said, adding that the prognosis is good.

His right leg suffered mainly soft tissue damage, and she said a “hefty gouge” was closed with multiple staples.

“He has been conscious through it all,” she said, and he’s as tough as a tire iron.

Even lying on the ground at the trucking company, he asked the staff to please call his wife.

At the hospital, he asked Vicki to make sure she delivered a tire to a customer. And, he added, tell them that he would be there in three days to put it on the truck.

That was obviously just the morphine talking, but the proud wife said it shows his dedication to the business he has run for 35-40 years, changing truck tires all over the Lower Mainland.

“He’s a very hard worker, and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing with his business associates. They all love him. He’s a straight shooter.”

On Saturday, he goes back into surgery for work on his pelvis.

“His pelvis is completely shattered. They’re trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again,” she said bravely.

Vicki is not bitter, only thankful that the truck stopped when it did.

“If it had gone another five inches, he wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

“The driver who was driving the truck is devastated,” she added. “I’ve been in touch with him every day.”

On Thursday, a gofundme.com page was started to raise money to help the Dicksons through what could be a long recovery. There are tough days regaining his health, and even now his body is rejecting blood transfusions.

It could lead to his retirement.

“Wheelchair, paralyzed, whatever … as long as he’s here,” said Vicki.

The gofundme page says: “All donations will go directly towards paying the mortgage, bills, food and all other day-to-day costs. With Roy out of work, there is zero income coming in and while he is as tough as they come, he will not be able to work anytime soon.

“The family sends so many thanks to everyone that has reached out in the last couple of days, the outcry of love has been felt and is keeping Roy’s spirits high. It is that love and Roy’s tough stubbornness that will indeed get him through this very difficult time.”

In the first day, the social media page had already raised close to $2,000 for the family, and a donor who said she will bring a turkey and gift cards to the family.