The McMillan Youth Park in Abbotsford was the scene of an assault and robbery on Monday night, police say. (Google Street View)

Man attacked, robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park: police

Three men arrested and face charges after incident on Monday night

Three men were arrested Monday night in Abbotsford after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at a local skateboard park.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police received a call at around midnight from a cab driver who said he saw a group of men attack another man at the McMillan Youth Park. The park is located at the corner of McMillan and Old Yale roads.

Bird said officers arrived on the scene immediately and were told that the suspects were in a grey vehicle that was leaving the area.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found the victim’s backpack and skateboard inside. As well, one of the suspects had the victim’s cellphone in his back pocket, Bird said.

Three men – ages 52, 27 and 24 – were taken into custody and are now facing recommended robbery charges. They cannot be named until charges are formally laid.

Bird said the 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital with blunt-force wounds to his head and neck, but is expected to make a full recovery.

She said it does not appear that the victim knew the suspects or that the attack was provoked.

RELATED: Skateboard school teaches more than board tricks

RELATED: Downhill longboard course pitched in Abbotsford’s new parks plan

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Energy Minister: B.C.’s 2040 target for all electric vehicles sales is realistic
Next story
B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

Just Posted

Questions and answers about Maple Ridge modular housing

YouTube presentation about Burnett Street project

Maple Ridge students to experience a night of homelessness

The Sleep Out at Maple Ridge Christian to raise money for Covenant House Vancouver

ARMS against riverfront homes

Public hearing on plans in Maple Ridge

Liquor branch awaits city licence for pot store in west Maple Ridge

Location secured at 207th Street and Lougheed

Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year returns

Nominations being accepted until May 12

VIDEO: Man charged after four shot and killed in Penticton

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Most Read