Paramedics and police tend to a man who was reportedly stabbed Tuesday in downtown Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A man was reportedly stabbed Tuesday evening in downtown Maple Ridge.

A shirtless man was seen lying on the ground in a parking lot behind the church at 222nd Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, around 8:30 p.m.

Several police vehicles were parked in the lot and on 222nd Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Rd., according to a witness.

Paramedics also attended.

• More to follow.



