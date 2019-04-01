Surrey emergency crews respond after a boat capsized near Barnston Island in the Fraser River on Sunday, March 31. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island

A man was rescued after a fishing boat reportedly flipped over in the Fraser River Sunday afternoon (March 31).

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Barnston Island.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, Surrey Fire Service’s Technical Rescue Team commenced a search from the shoreline.

“While firefighters and civilians search from shore with binoculars, other resources searched the water by boat and Harkin Towing eventually located the male hanging onto a log boom on the Barnston Island side of the channel,” the freelancer noted.

“He and his boat were picked up and brought to waiting rescue crews at the ferry dock.”

The man was reportedly hypothermic and had been in the water for quite some time.

“However, he refused medical attention and requested to be transported back to where he started his day,” according to the freelancer.

The boat was a small inflatable fishing boat. The Barnston Island ferry was shut down for about an hour while rescue crews worked in the area.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come..

