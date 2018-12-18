(Leah Michelle/Facebook)

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

A man is safe after being rescued by BC Ferries after his vessel started to sink in the waters off Vancouver Island, between Morseby and Portland Islands Monday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. the Coast Guard received a distress call from the man who said his vessel had started to take on water.

According to Darren Morley, Coast Guard officer with the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the man was rescued from the bow of the 20-foot boat and taken to Swartz Bay where he was later transported to hospital.

RELATED: Intense winds could reach 70km/hr in Greater Victoria

“He did go to the hospital but we believe his condition was pretty good,” Morley said.

BC Ferries vessel Coastal Celebration was departing Swartz Bay when the mayday call came in and were directed to the scene where they first made contact with the boater rescuing him from choppy waters before crews arrived.

BC Ferries cancelled the remainder of its sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Monday evening tweeting just after 7 p.m. that adverse weather made it unsafe to travel.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Vancouver Island earlier in the day and high winds and heavy rain also cancelled BC Ferries sailings over the weekend.

BC Ferries responded to a boater in distress Monday evening after his boat took on water between Moresby and Portland Islands. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

