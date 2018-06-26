Man seriously hurt during fire in Maple Ridge Sunday night

Police investigating blaze as suspicious

A 54-year-old Maple Ridge man is in Ridge Meadows Hospital in critical condition after a fire in the central part of the city on Sunday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP followed Maple Ridge fire department to a call in the 22200-block of 122nd Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A fire had broken out in one of the units in a nearby residence, Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said Tuesday.

Firefighters contained the blaze to that apartment.

“It is still actively being investigated as a suspicous fire. No one else was injured as a result of the fire,” said Gresiuk.

Some tenants were evacuated briefly, but then allowed to return.

“It’s a tragic situation that we do have someone who’s critically injured,” said Gresiuk.

