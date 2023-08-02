The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into an incident in Abbotsford on July 31, 2023 in which a man was seriously injured during an arrest. (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into an incident in Abbotsford on July 31, 2023 in which a man was seriously injured during an arrest. (File Photo)

Man seriously injured during Abbotsford arrest for alleged indecent act

Independent Investigations Office looking into whether officer’s actions were justified

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Abbotsford on Monday (July 31) that resulted in serious injury to a man during an arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC stated in a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 2) that the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) indicated the incident occurred at about 7:25 p.m. on Monday.

An officer reportedly saw a man engaging in an “indecent act” on Clearbrook Road near Mt. Waddington Avenue.

The press release states that the officer pulled over and tried to arrest the man.

“It is reported that there was an altercation while the man was being taken into custody,” the release states.

ALSO SEE: Cop whose dog injured man during Abbotsford arrest will not face charges

The man was taken to the APD detachment and Emergency Health Services (EHS) was called to assess his condition.

He was then taken to hospital and was found to have sustained a “serious injury,” the IIO states. The specifics of the injury were not released.

The IIO said it was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred, and the agency is looking to confirm details of the arrest and whether the force used during the altercation was “reasonable, necessary and justified under the circumstances.”

The agency is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to call the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or through the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent civilian-oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death to determine whether there was any wrongdoing.

Breaking NewsIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.Police

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Cross-border 1k hectare controlled burn for Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos
Next story
Gravel extraction in Vedder River near Chilliwack put on hold until 2024

Just Posted

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)
Multi-hour standoff takes over Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting on Garden Street in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Police investigate another shooting in Maple Ridge

Staff and their family members from Chances Maple Ridge raised hundreds for the Starfish Pack Program. (Chances Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge casino employees raise hundreds for charity

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: 1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge