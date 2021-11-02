VIDEO: Man shot and killed in Maple Ridge Monday night

Ridge Meadows and IHIT investigators remain on scene of a homicide in the 25300-block of 102nd Avenue on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021. Mounties initially received calls of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. They arrived to find a 57-year-old man injured. (Neil Corbett/The News) Ridge Meadows and IHIT investigators remain on scene of a homicide in the 25300-block of 102nd Avenue on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021. Mounties initially received calls of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. They arrived to find a 57-year-old man injured. (Neil Corbett/The News) Ridge Meadows and IHIT investigators remain on scene of a homicide in the 25300-block of 102nd Avenue on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021. Mounties initially received calls of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. They arrived to find a 57-year-old man injured. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting Monday evening in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP called IHIT after a body was located in the Thornhill neighbourhood on Nov. 1, at approximately 6:40 p.m., said local Const. Julie Klaussner.

Mounties initially received several reports of shots fired in the area of the 25300-block of 102nd Avenue, she explained.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene to find an injured 57-year-old man, in a white GMC pickup truck. The officers attempted life saving measures on the man, who sadly died on scene,” she said.

“It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Klaussner said.

While Ridge Meadows serious crime unit (SCU) was on scene assisting with the investigation, IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses, who have not already spoken to police or those who have dash camera video, residential, or commercial video surveillance.

Anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

