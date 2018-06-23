Man shot dead in Clayton area of Surrey, witnesses sought by police

It happened in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue

Photos of Surrey RCMP cars on scene near 67th Avenue and 183A Street on Saturday evening. (Contributed)

One man is dead after a shooting in Cloverdale on Saturday afternoon (June 23), in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue.

At around 4 p.m., Surrey RCMP fielded a number of calls about shots fired in the Clayton area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

To gather evidence, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with its partners from Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we need everyone with any information about this homicide to come forward,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, IHIT confirmed in a Tweet that the shooting had left one man dead.

-with file from Tom Zillich