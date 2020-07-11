Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

The taped-off scene on Lucern Crescent just before 8:30 a.m. the morning after on July 11. (Patrick Penner / Mission Record)

A man in his 40s is dead after gunshots erupted a residential neighbourhood in east Abbotsford last night.

Abbotsford Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent at 7:49 p.m., July 10.

“Investigators identified a man in his 40s who died on scene,” says a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department at 11:37 p.m. “Forensic Identification Unit Officers and Major Crimes detectives remain on scene investigating and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.”

People in neighbourhood-social-media groups reported hearing multiple gunshots, someone screaming, and seeing over a dozen Abbotsford Police cruisers on the street, followed by several fire trucks.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crimes Unit has handed off the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

An freelance videographer who works with Black Press said that IHIT officers were present on the scene until this morning.

Several police vehicles remain on scene, and the upper end of Lucern Crescent remains blocked with yellow-police tape.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area during the time of the shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or other information to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

Alternatively information can be directed towards Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

