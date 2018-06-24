Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

The man shot dead in Cloverdale on Saturday afternoon has been identified by friends as Paul Bennett, a father of two children who coached minor hockey in the area.

Bennett, who worked as an ER nurse, coached the Atom C3 Titans last season, his first as a hockey head coach, according to team manager Tamara Edwards.

“He was a great coach, son, husband, and father to two boys and a champion for the sport,” Edwards told the Now-Leader in an email Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday (June 23) in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue.

Surrey RCMP fielded a number of calls about shots fired in the Clayton area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

To gather evidence, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with its partners from Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and B.C. Coroners Service.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we need everyone with any information about this homicide to come forward,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of IHIT, early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Last hockey season, Bennett coached his Titans to a gold medal at a Spring Break tournament in Squamish, where the nine- and 10-year-olds went undefeated and earned first place after an exciting shootout.

“We had finished dead-last in our local Cloverdale tournament in January, so it was a remarkable turnaround for the kids,” team manager Edwards said at the time.

• READ MORE: Cloverdale team goes from worst to first in Atom hockey tourneys this season.

“You can imagine the excitement and pride of the players, as well as the coaches and parents. We fought hard during the season and had some tough turns and managed to pull together in the end to do the unthinkable, and beat every team, win every game, and walk away with the gold.”

Edwards said the team’s wonderful season involved participating in two parades, including the lighted-truck one in Cloverdale at Christmas and also the “Hometown Hockey” event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

“For our head coach, Paul Bennett, it’s his first turn at being head coach. Our assistant coaches are Christian Len and Rob Lawrence,” she said in March.

Bennett’s Facebook page indicates he was originally from Bath, Ontario.

 

